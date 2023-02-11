Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano reflects on a bitter Men’s World Cup end

Fallout from the Men’s World Cup — and the mentality players demonstrate in their response — could come to define the Champions League Round of 16 meeting between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain. For PSG’s Lionel Messi, Argentina’s victory was the elusive triumph of a career.

But that victory came at the expense of France, the defending champions who got so far only to end up so close.

“That defeat hurt, but the final was a valuable experience,” said defender Dayot Upamecano (via @iMiaSanMia). “A memory that will always stay with me. The feeling before kick-off, the adrenaline before the game, it was unbelievable and will always stay in my mind.”

Now it’s up for Upamecano and the rest of his France teammates to parlay the loss into positives. Runner’s up hangover is real, and pushing it aside is easier said than done.

Bayern’s Germany contingent? Uh, let’s not talk about that.