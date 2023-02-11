Report: Randal Kolo Muani isn’t a serious topic for Bayern Munich now

Randal Kolo Muani is one of the Bundesliga’s most sought after strikers in the transfer market, and Bayern Munich had shown slight interest in the French international as they still have not yet replaced Robert Lewandowski with an actual, natural striker. They do still have Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in the ranks, but his future at the club is in question and the club will still eventually need to invest in a decent striker.

So far this season, Muani has tallied 14 goals and 14 assists from 28 appearances across all competitions, so it’s no secret that a bevy of clubs across Europe are highly interested in trying to sign him. His current contract with Eintracht Frankfurt runs through June 2027 and his currently valuated at around 37-million euros per Transfermarkt, so it would likely take a considerable fee to pry him away from Frankfurt.

Per information from The FC Bayern Insider podcast hosted by Sport Bild’s Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl (via @iMiaSanMia), Muani is no longer a topic of interest for Bayern, mainly due to how expensive he would be for the club in the event he was to decide to leave Frankfurt. They also added that Bayern has monitored Muani’s status ever since he was a player for Nantes in Ligue 1 to track his development, but that won’t change there stance that he’d be far too expensive for the club right now.

In addition, Sky Sport’s Florian Plettenberg chimed in with his own report on the matter which lined up with the news from Falk and Altschäffl:

News Kolo #Muani: Bayern doesn’t plan to make any offer as reported. Transfer in summer very unlikely. And Frankfurt wants around €90-100m. No release clause in his contract. Nagelsmann: „I am happy for them (Krösche, Hardung) that they have such a good striker.“ @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/n5AsNaqYbw — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) February 10, 2023

In addition to Bayern, Manchester United and Liverpool have expressed interest in Muani. It is understood that the risk of him potentially leaving Frankfurt this summer is much higher in the event they fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League. They’ll face a stiff battle between RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund, Union Berlin and SC Freiburg to try to win a top four spot this season and could easily bolster their chances if the beat any of those teams, as well as Bayern, in the Rückrunde.