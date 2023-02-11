 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Alexander Nübel’s comeback to Bayern Munich might be more likely now

The appointment of new GK coach Michael Rechner might open Nübel the doors for a comeback.

By alco1
/ new
Leeds United v AS Monaco - Friendly Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images

An almost non-existent relationship between former goalkeeping coach Toni Tapalovic and Bayern Munich’s goalkeeper on loan Alexander Nübel was thrown around as one of the reasons Nübel might have declined a move back to Bavaria.

After Manuel Neuer’s ski accident that will keep him off the pitch for the remainder of the season, Nübel spoke openly of his reluctance to re-join his parent club.

You might be aware of the development of a little good ol’ FC Hollywood drama for the last few weeks. A whole string of chaotic events has ensued since, with firings, a controversial interview, hirings, and even possible finings. (You can check all the info here.)

Now, Tz reports that Nübel’s return might be more likely with the recent appointment of Michael Rechner as goalkeeping coach. Since the new GK coach is expected to moderate the competition in a more neutral manner, the Monaco loanee should now feel he has better chances, raising the odds of him going back to Munich and fight for the No. 1 spot.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works