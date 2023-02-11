Alexander Nübel’s comeback to Bayern Munich might be more likely now

An almost non-existent relationship between former goalkeeping coach Toni Tapalovic and Bayern Munich’s goalkeeper on loan Alexander Nübel was thrown around as one of the reasons Nübel might have declined a move back to Bavaria.

After Manuel Neuer’s ski accident that will keep him off the pitch for the remainder of the season, Nübel spoke openly of his reluctance to re-join his parent club.

You might be aware of the development of a little good ol’ FC Hollywood drama for the last few weeks. A whole string of chaotic events has ensued since, with firings, a controversial interview, hirings, and even possible finings. (You can check all the info here.)

Now, Tz reports that Nübel’s return might be more likely with the recent appointment of Michael Rechner as goalkeeping coach. Since the new GK coach is expected to moderate the competition in a more neutral manner, the Monaco loanee should now feel he has better chances, raising the odds of him going back to Munich and fight for the No. 1 spot.