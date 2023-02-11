Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann talks strategies, injuries, and importance of win vs. VfL Bochum

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann can see Paris Saint-Germain looming just a few days away, but the boss does not want to overlook this weekend’s Bundesliga match against VfL Bochum.

“We have to stay focused. Bochum is an important game for the Bundesliga. But the result always influences the next game, even in the Champions League. Our performance tomorrow can influence our performance in Paris,” Nagelsmann said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Nagelsmann also addressed the team’s midfield situation against Bochum and PSG. With Marcel Sabitzer on loan and Joshua Kimmuch suspended, there is not much depth at the position these days.

“Ryan Gravenberch is out of tomorrow’s game. He will resume team training on Sunday and will be available against PSG. But tomorrow is too early for him. Leon Goretzka will replace Josh as the No. 6, as was the case against Wolfsburg,” Nagelsmann said. “Leon has played this role a couple of times. He has a slightly different physicality, especially in the air. Leon knows what he has to do. Bochum play a lot of long balls into the middle. We need a #6 that can hold the position well. Bochum play with a very high intensity. They want to bring their fast wingers into play. I’m assuming they will give everything tomorrow, even after the Pokal game mid-week. That’s their style. It’s up to us to limit their intensity tomorrow.”

Two players who will be available after his downtime is Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Dayot Upamecano.

“Choupo has developed well. He’s fit, that helps him. He has a lot of confidence and is an important player for us. He brings physicality and is also technically superb. We don’t have many classic strikers in the penalty box, that’s why Choupo is important,” said Nagelsmann. “He’s no longer in pain for now. But that can always come back on the toe. The treatment was good, it was the right decision to rest him vs Wolfsburg. I hope that his mind is clear too and that he can continue his very good performances.”

