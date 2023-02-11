Daily Schmankerl: Former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick headed to Chelsea?; Manchester United, Arsenal square off over Barca talent; PSG, FC Barcelona want Manchester City star; Josko Gvardiol eyes Chelsea, Liverpool, not Real Madrid; and MORE!

According to Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk, Chelsea FC has interest in former Bayern Munich manager and current German national team boss Hansi Flick:

Chelsea have reportedly considered Hansi Flick as a potential replacement for Graham Potter, Christian Falk exclusively revealed in his Caught Offside column. “I heard that Hansi Flick is an idea as a potential replacement for Graham Potter. I know about the rumours that surfaced after he was spotted at Stamford Bridge for Chelsea’s clash with Fulham but he was actually there because of Kai Havertz,” the BILD reporter wrote. “Chelsea were knocking at Flick’s door back when Marina Granovskaia held a role with the club. Hansi Flick also told me that there were concrete talks with Tottenham at this time but then he decided on taking up the position of Bundestrainer (Germany head coach). “But now, not Todd Boehly himself, a middleman knocked on the door of Hansi Flick. I asked Flick about this and he said ‘no comment’. It would be easier for him to say it wasn’t true but he didn’t, so you see there is something there but it’s not an option for Hansi Flick because he wants to remain in charge of Germany for the Euros taking place on home soil in 2024.”

It is hard to picture Flick being a legitimate candidate for Chelsea at this stage. Barring a sudden dismissal from the German national time, the timing simply would not work out.

Recently, there were rumors linking Bayern Munich to FC Barcelona attacker Ansu Fati, but those were quickly discounted. However, it does appear that both Manchester United and Arsenal FC are keeping an eye on the 20-year-old:

Premier League clubs, tracking Ansu Fati situation for next summer. Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool well informed. #FCB



Bayern, currently not working on it.



Barcelona insist they want to keep Ansu — second part of the season will be crucial.



Bayern Munich seems to have gotten fully back on track and will now be ready to square up with Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Of course, Bayern Munich will have to get by VfL Bochum in the Bundesliga before the mega match up, but there is plenty to talk about — even aside of the upcoming marquee tie. Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

Captain-gate: Is Bayern Munich set to replace Manuel Neuer with Joshua Kimmich?

Looking at the transfer news of the week, including the stories on Benjamin Pavard, Erling Haaland, Randal Kolo Muani, and...Harry Kane.

An early look at some storylines for Bayern Munich vs. PSG.

Some thought on episode three of “The Last of Us.”

Sport Bild’s Christian Falk was at it again. This time, he had the latest news on RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol. Earlier this week, we saw stories linking Gvardiol to Real Madrid. Falk, however says Gvardiol is more likely to move to Liverpool or Chelsea per Falk:

“No, the rumours that Joško Gvardiol has offered himself to Real Madrid are not true. He’s very relaxed at the moment and the plan is that he should stay put until 2024. But, you know, his future can still be a topic up for discussion this summer,” the BILD journalist wrote. “I think it’s getting interesting in terms of what Liverpool and Chelsea are doing. Gvardiol has made no secret of the fact that his favourite club as a child was Liverpool and that he was always dreaming of moving there. When we see what is happening at Liverpool at the moment, it’s clear they need players in this position. He’s keeping an eye on the Premier League, of course. If Real Madrid come in, it’s also interesting for him but he hasn’t offered himself to the club. We have to also see if Real Madrid’s interest is serious. I’m not sure on that point as they’ve already got good players in this position, so I would keep on Premier League clubs at the moment.”

Paris Saint-Germain is preparing to battle Bayern Munich in the Champions League and FC Barcelona in the transfer market. The transfer skirmish would be to see who can land Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva:

PSG are ready to battle Barcelona for the signing of Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva this summer.

Bayern Munich is finally back and rolling, but can the league leaders stay hot?

VfL Bochum will visit the Allianz Arena in an effort to throw a wrench into those plans, but even the most optimistic fan of Die Unabsteigbaren might take a look at this match up and wonder if there is anyway to stop Bayern Munich from running away with this game.

