Report: Bayern Munich could fine Manuel Neuer almost €2 million for the interview

According to Christian Falk in his podcast (via Bild), Bayern Munich have the option to fine Manuel Neuer as much as 1.6 million euros of his annual salary due to the fallout from Toni Tapalovic’s sacking and the subsequent interview. Per the report, it’s down to how penalty clauses in his contract work.

Apparently, the wording in the contract stipulates that players may be fined up to one month’s gross salary for contractual violations. For Neuer, who earns over 20m a year, that number could be as high as 1.6 million euros.

In 2010, another Bayern Munich captain was in a similar position after a similarly inflammatory interview. Philipp Lahm was fined 50,000 euros by the club for voicing criticism of the bosses’ transfer policy. It was and remains the biggest fine ever given by the club to date.

Back then, the player contracts only allowed for a maximum fine of 25,000 euros, but Bayern took advantage of a clause in the contract to impose two fines simultaneously to bring Lahm’s total up to 50,000. Neuer’s fine could be set to eclipse that number, if Kahn, Brazzo, and co. decide to impose the maximum penalty possible. If they also decide that the club captain’s ski tour was “negligent” and “intentional” then the fine could even double.

That’s one expensive interview.