Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann acknowledged Manuel Neuer chat, but leaves captaincy question open

It was bound to come up. When asked about his meeting with Manuel Neuer Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann did not hide behind a “no comment” or “we’re not going to talk about that”— type statement.

While he did not dive deep into the details, he did acknowledge that a discussion took place — and also that appointing a new captain for next season is not out of the question.

“It wasn’t about the interview. Everything I discuss with my players stays internally. I ask you to let the topic rest. Manu’s job is to get fit again. My job is to support him,” Nagelsmann said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Manu is currently the captain of the team. Before each season, I decide with my colleagues whether I should choose the captaincy or have it elected. So much will happen between now and the new year.”

Nagelsmann also talked a bit about his hiring of new goalkeeping coach Michael Rechner. The twosome knew each other well from their time together at Hoffenheim.

“I know Michael from our Hoffenheim time. He’s the best solution. He’s an outstanding GK coach, he’s very innovative and a very good guy. He also has a good eye for youth players and works very strategically.”