Bayern Munich vs VfL Bochum: Lineups, team news, maybe Sabitzer shouldn’t have gone to Man United, and more!

The January transfer window is closed and Bayern Munich have run out of midfielders. If this were the PSG game tomorrow, people would be panicking. Thankfully it’s not, but fans will know that VfL Bochum, despite being one of the weaker teams in the league, can really put on a show when it doesn’t matter. In light of this crisis, Julian Nagelsmann needs to get creative. The question is ... what will he do?

Team news

Joshua Kimmich is suspended due to his red card against Wolfsburg, while Ryan Gravenberch is injured. Between them and the four long-term absentees on the roster (Sadio Mane, Noussair Mazraoui, Manuel Neuer, and Lucas Hernandez) Bayern have SIX players out injured, any of whom could start for any other team in the league. At least there is some good news — Dayot Upamecano is fit again and should be available for selection.

In terms of the lineup, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting should get the nod once again. While Bochum would be a good game to give Mathys Tel some minutes, Choupo needs game time after missing Wolfsburg due to illness. He will need to be in the groove for the PSG game in midweek.

Joining him up top will likely be Thomas Muller, in the traditional attacking midfield/Raumdeuter role. Assuming we see a back-three like in previous games, Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane would be the likely central midfield candidates, while the coach explicitly confirmed that Leon Goretzka will start at defensive midfield. This is a game where we could have really used Marcel Sabitzer, it’s too bad he is at Manchester United now.

Alphonso Davies and Joao Cancelo are the top candidates for the wing-back role, while a back three consisting of Matthijs de Ligt, Dayot Upamecano, and Benjamin Pavard will likely comprise the defense. Yann Sommer will be tasked with keeping the goal, and we hope he has an easy afternoon.

Here’s what the starting XI could look like:

Want some thoughts on how this match might play out? Check out our Preview Podcast below or on Spotify:

As always, we appreciate all the support!