Report: Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann and Manuel Neuer meet to hash out alleged friction

According to a report from Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann and team captain Manuel Neuer met to clear up any misunderstandings.

If true, it appears that the two parties have been able to work past any of their differences, which have been detailed extensively by the German media of late:

The first step towards reconciliation between Manuel Neuer and Julian Nagelsmann has been made. The coach and the captain held a face to face meeting. Disagreements have been addressed and cleared up so that further cooperation can actually take place professionally.

While it is a good thing that Nagelsmann and Neuer met to talk over everything that seems to be going on, it is only one part of a complex equation.

Neuer still has to deal with the club executives like CEO Oliver Kahn, club president Herbert Hainer, and sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić, who all felt he was wrong to criticize the club.

That meeting might not go as smoothly as this one reportedly did.