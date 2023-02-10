File this away for later: BVB’s Gregor Kobel talks fondly of Bayern Munich goalkeeper coach Michael Rechner

Newly hired Bayern Munich goalkeeper coach Michael Rechner came highly regarded from Hoffenheim and seems to already be making a positive impact on Säbener Straße.

In fact, Bild captured some of the work that Rechner put in during training with his group of goalkeepers. The German publication described the drills as “innovations”:

On his second day at work, Michael Rechner has already introduced some innovations in Bayern's goalkeeping training with Sommer, Ulreich & Johannes Schenk. Rechner used gym balls to confuse the keepers and simulate unpredictable situations by opponents or deflected shots [@BILD] pic.twitter.com/GalLEEFBQC — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 9, 2023

Julian Nagelsmann worked together with Rechner when they were each at Hoffenheim and the duo struck up a good relationship that eventually led to Nagelsmann bringing Rechner to Bayern Munich.

Rechner, however, has also made a lasting impression in another pretty important figure in the Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel.

“He helped me a lot, he’s an important factor that I’m playing in the Bundesliga today. He always does something new. He worked a lot with us on 1v1 and on cognitive skills,” Kobel told Sky Sport (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Kobel is considered one of the bright, young goalkeepers in Europe. Could that be something to remember for a potential transfer down the line?

Well…

Gregor Kobel has no interest in joining Bayern. Can he really win the Bundesliga with Dortmund? pic.twitter.com/qpEbPaX7Gs — DW Sports (@dw_sports) February 9, 2023

For now, Rechner will be focused on getting the best out of Yann Sommer, Sven Ulreich, and Johannes Schenk. As for Kobel, he will get his chance to prove Borussia Dortmund can titles soon enough.