Bayern Munich continues with the technological advancements as the club constructs a new eye in the sky

According to BILD, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, Bayern Munich has installed a “tactical camera”, which gives an even higher view of the training ground than ever possible. From there, images can be displayed live on the video wall, the latter of which was another advancement in technology Bayern had installed on the training ground this season. This helps Julian Nagelsmann see everything with a bird’s eye view while still being on the training ground.

Clearly, Bayern has been investing a lot in providing Julian Nagelsmann, the tools he needs to see all the details and show them clearly to the players. Though this should not be seen as merely backing Nagelsmann, who still has three years left on his contract in Munich, as these new additions will likely help any future coaches of the Bavarians. Regardless, this will hopefully help Bayern improve the team’s performances in 2023.

Bayern have had a few disappointing patches, but they’ve still got it all to play for on all fronts. Perhaps being on the cutting edge will give them an edge on their Champions League opponents!