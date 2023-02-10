Daily Schmankerl: Will Real Madrid offer nine figures for Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman?; More talk linking Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane to Bayern?; Olivier Giroud to re-up with AC Milan; Jamal Musiala honored; and MORE!

Sport Bild journalists Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl had some intriguing news drop on their Bayern Insider podcast — Real Madrid has interest in Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman.

Per the journos, Bayern Munich will not let the winger go easily, though. A massive offer from Los Blancos might be the only way that Bayern Munich would consider a sale:

Real Madrid like Kingsley Coman and have him on their radar. However, Bayern are determined to keep the winger. The club is counting on him and promoted him into the team’s council. A huge offer is needed for Bayern to even consider selling.

I won’t sit here and advocate for Bayern Munich to sell Coman to Real Madrid. Coman is a terrific talent, who has proven how dangerous he can be. However, something will like have to give on Bayern Munich’s depth chart.

With Coman, Sadio Mané, Leroy Sané, and Serge Gnabry as the core group of wingers, Mathys Tel looks ready to at least compete for more playing time — and players like Jamal Musiala, Arijon Ibrahimovic, and Alphonso Davies could also start to push for more time at the position as well.

While Musiala is the favorite to remain the attacking midfielder, manager Julian Nagelsmann might have to get creative at times with ways to keep both Musiala and Thomas Müller on the field together.

Coman seems like one of the least likely candidates to be sold, but maybe Real Madrid is willing to offer nine figures.

The reports will not cease! Here is yet another story detailing Bayern Munich’s rumored interest in Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane:

Harry Kane is the one and only striker Bayern Munich are interested in signing this summer as the Bavarian giants continue to look at the Tottenham Hotspur star as a potential replacement for Robert Lewandowski, according to a report from Calciomercato. Reports from The Telegraph this week claimed that Daniel Levy would demand £100 million for Kane this summer. And he would prefer to sell him abroad rather than let him join a Premier League rival. So that would potentially be a boost for Bayern. Certainly, there are only a handful of clubs who both need Kane and can afford the ‘incredible‘ England striker. So his options may be limited if he decides to leave. Bayern meanwhile, appear to be ready to put all of their eggs in just the one basket when it comes to signing a new goalscorer. According to Calciomercato, the Bundesliga side are only interested in Kane in their pursuit of a new striker. Julian Nagelsmann is a big fan of Spurs’ all-time leading goalscorer. Bayern are currently top of the Bundesliga. But they are not running away with the title as they sit just one point clear of Union Berlin. And they do not have a goalscorer taking the league by storm. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has spent the majority of the season leading the line. But he is 33. And he has never managed to fully silence his critics. So it is no surprise that they have set their sights extremely high. But it is a real gamble to make the Tottenham player the one striker on their wishlist.

Look...there is no doubt Bayern Munich has interest in Kane. Bayern Munich needs a striker, Kane is one of the best in the world...it just all fits, right?

Sure, but we have yet to see anything that indicates that Kane wants a move off the island. Until we start seeing some of that, I just can’t buy in that Kane is eager to leave England.

(I hope I’m wrong!)

Bayern Munich seems to have gotten fully back on track and will now be ready to square up with Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Of course, Bayern Munich will have to get by VfL Bochum in the Bundesliga before the mega match up, but there is plenty to talk about — even aside of the upcoming marquee tie. Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

Captain-gate: Is Bayern Munich set to replace Manuel Neuer with Joshua Kimmich?

Looking at the transfer news of the week, including the stories on Benjamin Pavard, Erling Haaland, Randal Kolo Muani, and...Harry Kane.

An early look at some storylines for Bayern Munich vs. PSG.

Some thought on episode three of “The Last of Us.”

Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala was named to the DFB-Pokal’s Team of the Round:

Who do you think would have deserved to be in the eleven for the round of 16? These players made it into our @ERGOGroup Pokal

There was at least some sentiment (mostly probably from me) that Olivier Giroud would be a good fit for Bayern Munich. Alas, it seems he will he staying on with AC Milan for another season:

Bayern Munich is finally back and rolling, but can the league leaders stay hot?

VfL Bochum will visit the Allianz Arena in an effort to throw a wrench into those plans, but even the most optimistic fan of Die Unabsteigbaren might take a look at this match up and wonder if there is anyway to stop Bayern Munich from running away with this game.

Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

A gander at the Bundesliga table and where each team ranks.

Some thoughts on how Bayern Munich might line up for this match and who the starters might be. Will we see a back three again?

A prediction on the match.

Manchester City has hopes of convincing Jude Bellingham to join this summer, but the potential sanctions being discussed could hamper that wish:

Manchester City’s hopes of signing Jude Bellingham could be hampered by any potential sanctions against the club after they were charged with over 100 breaches of Premier League regulations. Real Madrid and Liverpool FC are also vying for the midfielder.

Throw...the...book...at...them!