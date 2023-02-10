Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 2, Episode 31 — Examining the mess between Manuel Neuer and Bayern Munich; Joshua Kimmich as the next captain?; Talking transfer rumors; Early thoughts on Bayern vs. PSG; and MORE!

Bayern Munich seems to have gotten fully back on track and will now be ready to square up with Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Of course, Bayern Munich will have to get by VfL Bochum in the Bundesliga before the mega match up, but there is plenty to talk about — even aside of the upcoming marquee tie. Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

Captain-gate: Is Bayern Munich set to replace Manuel Neuer with Joshua Kimmich?

Looking at the transfer news of the week, including the stories on Benjamin Pavard, Erling Haaland, Randal Kolo Muani, and...Harry Kane.

An early look at some storylines for Bayern Munich vs. PSG.

Some thought on episode three of “The Last of Us.”

