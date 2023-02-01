Is Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann putting Jamal Musiala on ice?

Bayern Munich are not in the best shape right now, having dropped six points in three Bundesliga games which were all draws. The relationship between the players should probably not be affected, but that might be the case with the coach. It looks like Julian Nagelsmann is not communicating efficiently with Jamal Musiala.

According to a report by German news outlet Sport Bild (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Nagelsmann is not really engaging with Musiala in terms of man-to-man communication; assistant coach Dino Toppmöller is Musiala’s primary caretaker or mentor in training. This might be due to Musiala’s performances taking a bit of a dip, but the player still hopes that the coach will play him in games.

It’s absurd to think that Musiala and Nagelsmann suddenly have communication problems out of nowhere, but it’s Sport Bild after all. They are known to make headlines out of assumptions or seemingly harmless situations. Best to give this little thought unless performances do not improve.