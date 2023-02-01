Report: Julian Nagelsmann’s judgement called into question at Bayern Munich

Has there ever been a more scrutinized short trip to Paris?

Serge Gnabry’s excursion to Fashion Week did not just affect impressions of the player’s judgement, but also of Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann’s team management skills.

According to a report from Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), some at the club are questioning Nagelsmann’s decision-making and team management — specifically, why he would schedule two days off before a midweek match:

Gnabry’s trip to Paris raised questions over Nagelsmann giving his players two days off before a mid-week game.

It seems that the coach has already learned from his perceived mistake:

Last Monday was initially scheduled to be a day off, but Nagelsmann cancelled it and called his players to training.

When a team is winning, none of this ever probably sees the print of a newspaper. However, when a super-talented, high-salaried squad underperforms, it all all tends to leak out.

FC Hollywood, indeed...