Report: Bayern Munich teammates warned Serge Gnabry to not post pics from Paris

Aside of the in-and-out transfer madness at Bayern Munich, one of the biggest stories on campus has been the ongoing fallout from Serge Gnabry’s ill-fated Fashion Week trip to Paris.

A saga that has been dragging on for over a week took another turn when Sport Bild issued a report (as captured by @iMiaSanMia) stating that some members of the team did not think it would be a good idea if the Germany international posted pictures on social media of his off-day trip to Paris:

Serge Gnabry was advised by some of his teammates not to post photos of his trip to Paris on Instagram, though he proceeded to do so. The trip itself wasn’t the trigger of criticism, but the lack of reaction from the player on the pitch is what had upset the bosses.

Gnabry’s response...YOLO!

If you are looking for any positive from the report, you can at least say that it is consistent. At no point did Bayern Munich say that the club was upset that Gnabry went, but with how he played in the next game — truly the same “if you do the crime, you do the time” philosophy that many have inflicted on themselves by partying during the work week (no names mentioned...*cough* the author *cough*).