1. FSV Mainz 05 v VfL Bochum 1848 - Bundesliga

Mainz vs Bayern Munich: 2022/23 DFB Pokal full coverage

Catch our full coverage of Bayern Munich’s DFB Pokal clash against Mainz 05 right here!

Contributors: Ineednoname and CSmith1919
After a LOOOONG absence, Bayern Munich are finally able to participate in the 3rd Round of the DFB Pokal this season. That, however, is looking like as far as they’ll get, with the team coming into the game on the back of three consecutive league draws — terrible form for such an incredible group of players.

Julian Nagelsmann is, naturally, feeling the heat. He’s turning up the intensity in training, canceling rest sessions, and being more critical of the team when it comes to mistakes. When you remember that Bayern have not beaten Mainz in their last two away visits, it all starts to make sense. Unlike with the Bundesliga and Champions League, the DFB Pokal is a single-round knockout. There will be no second chances here. Will Bayern shape up or go home?

Join us here on Bavarian Football Works for the full story. We have news, updates, podcasts, analysis, and a lot more besides — for this game and so many others! We never miss a match, so be sure to check it all out.

Oct 23, 2022, 8:30pm CEST

