Mainz vs Bayern Munich: 2022/23 DFB Pokal full coverage

After a LOOOONG absence, Bayern Munich are finally able to participate in the 3rd Round of the DFB Pokal this season. That, however, is looking like as far as they’ll get, with the team coming into the game on the back of three consecutive league draws — terrible form for such an incredible group of players.

Julian Nagelsmann is, naturally, feeling the heat. He’s turning up the intensity in training, canceling rest sessions, and being more critical of the team when it comes to mistakes. When you remember that Bayern have not beaten Mainz in their last two away visits, it all starts to make sense. Unlike with the Bundesliga and Champions League, the DFB Pokal is a single-round knockout. There will be no second chances here. Will Bayern shape up or go home?

