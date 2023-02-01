Report: Julian Nagelsmann “tougher than he’s ever been” in Bayern Munich training

Bayern Munich have made a hash of the Bundesliga restart. They aren’t accustomed to being in this position: a full-blown title race with multiple teams nipping at their heels. And that has manager Julian Nagelsmann driving them on harder than ever, per a report from Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

“We spoke about these things 1000 times and we always do them wrong!” the coach is quoted as exclaiming during training.

Bild’s report suggests that Nagelsmann has dialed up the intensity in response to his perception that the mood — and the standards — had become “too relaxed” at Säbener Straße, and also that he had never been as vocally critical or loud as the present moment. (It should be noted that the media don’t have access to all practices.)

Additionally, Bild reports that Nagelsmann is focusing specifically on defense and putting individual players on the spot:

Perhaps that’s one reason why this transfer window has brought significant reinforcements to that side of the field: not only Ajax defender Daley Blind, but Manchester City’s celebrated fullback João Cancelo.

It’s true that the teams around Bayern have gotten better, but six dropped points from three games also has the Bavarians sitting a lot lower in their points total than they would have liked. Through eighteen games, Bayern are on track for just below 70 points this season, an astonishing low result that puts them more in the category of a typical Bundesliga also-ran.

Whatever the case, the Bavarians haven’t come out of the winter break looking sharp and they’ll need to raise the bar several levels to right the course. Forget the Champions League — that clash against PSG is coming up soon, isn’t it? — at this rate, the league itself is in jeopardy. Not a good look for the Rekordmeister.

So, just coaching or another chapter in the soap opera that is FC Hollywood? You decide.