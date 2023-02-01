Mainz vs Bayern Munich: Gamethread and Live Blog

The DFB Pokal 3rd round is merely a memory at this point, passed down in ancient tales told by Bayern Munich fans from an eon ago. Few remember the lofty heights of the semi-finals, once said to be the bare minimum for a club of this stature. Those were the good old days.

Julian Nagelsmann has been backed in the transfer window. Now, it’s time for him to win some trophies. Bayern have been in abysmal form since the start of 2023, but there is some hope over the horizon.

With the addition of Joao Cancelo, Bayern have some much needed additional firepower on the flanks. He might not be able to start today, but he can surely be an option from the bench if the match goes badly. Leroy Sane scored against Eintracht on the weekend and seems to be in good form, while Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Thomas Muller showed the makings of a solid partnership in the center. There are a lot of good pieces in this team, it’s just up to the coach to harness it.

It’s Bayern time.

Match Info

Location: Mewa Arena, Mainz, Germany

Time: 9:45 pm local time, 2:45 pm EST

TV/streaming: DFB Play, Find Your Country

