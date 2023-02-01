João Cancelo talks about his first impressions of Bayern Munich

In the blink of an eye, Portuguese wide-back João Cancelo has swapped Manchester City blue for Bayern Munich red for the rest of the season. Not long after completing the deal, Cancelo’s first press conference as a Bayern player was underway (via Twitter account @iMiaSanMia).

Cancelo said that he has the same mindset that Bayern has and will give 110% for the club. “It’s a great feeling so far. I knew how big the club are and wanted to take this opportunity and be able to train with the other players as soon as possible. I’m looking forward to getting to work,” Cancelo said. “FC Bayern is a great club, one of the best in the world, and it’s enormous motivation for me to now play alongside these extraordinary players in a team. I know that this club, this team lives for titles and wins titles every year. I’m also driven by the hunger for success. I‘ll give my best for FC Bayern.”

João will be meeting a former City teammate in the form of Leroy Sané, who arrived in 2020. The 28-year-old ex-Juventus player said that Leroy needn’t tell him how big Bayern is. “I haven’t spoken to him before the move. Of course, we know each other from our time at City. I didn’t have to ask a former teammate; I knew how big FC Bayern is. I’m very happy to be here and to show my footballing qualities.”

Cancelo’s move comes just before Bayern’s crucial DFB-Pokal match against Mainz; crucial in the sense that Bayern need a win after drawing three straight Bundesliga games. Cancelo said that he’s ready to go if he was picked to play. “I feel absolutely ready to go. I’m looking forward to stepping onto the pitch in the Bayern shirt. It’s very important that we advance in the cup tomorrow,” Cancelo said.