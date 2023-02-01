Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich loanee Alexander Nübel headed to RB Leipzig?; A Superbad throwback by Hibernian FC; Marcel Sabitzer will hopefully get the playing time he wants at Manchester United; The sad tale of Isco and Union Berlin; plus MORE!

According to a report from Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich goalkeeper of the future Alexander Nübel could be a “serious option” for the Rekordmeister’s Bundesliga rival — RB Leipzig.

Per Sport Bild, Nübel wants to return to Germany and with Péter Gulácsi’s future uncertain, things could point toward a potential loan or transfer:

Alexander Nübel could be a serious option for RB Leipzig, who are considering bringing in a new goalkeeper due to doubts over the return date of Péter Gulácsi - currently sidelined with an ACL injury. Nübel would like to play for a top club in Germany next season.

Honestly, that does not sound too bad for Nübel. You could argue, however, that RB Leipzig is now Bayern Munich’s chief rival for the Bundesliga title and it would be curious to know how eager the Bavarians would be to help Die Roten Bullen.

The answer is probably not much at all, but Nübel could apply pressure on Bayern Munich to make a short-term or permanent move if he really wants his tenure at Säbener Straße to be over.

Kudos to Hibernian’s social media for pulling a random line out of a movie (Superbad) that came out 16 years ago...I love this. Brilliant work:

Matthew Hoppe’s career took a bad turn at Mallorca FC, so hopefully this helps get him going in the right direction.

Bayern Munich gave its fans a heck of a start to the work week, eh?

Coming off of another draw over the weekend — this time against Eintracht Frankfurt — the club made a move for Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo to shake things up on the backline...but why?

There could be a bunch of reasons and we explore them all! Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

Bayern Munich’s loan move for Cancelo, why it was done, who it affects, and why this could mean the end of the road for Benjamin Pavard.

A look at Bayern Munich’s draw against Eintracht Frankfurt and why things should eventually settle into a comfort zone for the players. Will be it be in time for the squad to knock Paris Saint-Germain? We’ll see.

A preview of Bayern Munich’s DFB-Pokal match against Mainz 05.

Man...that would have been cool to see Isco with Union Berlin, but it did not work out:

In a move that did not get much attention, Philipp Max made the jump back to Germany from PSV Eindhoven. Max will now suit up for Eintracht Frankfurt:

Bayern Munich is scuffling...BFW’s podcast got whacked like Joe Pesci walking into that room in Goodfellas...and there is a ton of news going on.

Plus, Bayern Munich has yet another game in a jammed schedule — this time against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Yeah, there is A LOT going on, but we are covering it all here! Preview? Yes. Riffing on the news? No doubt. Some entertainment talk? For sure. Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

There seems to be a changing of opinion on Leon Goretzka — and is Ryan Gravenberch going to take over Goretzka’s starting role?

FC Barcelona tried to hijack Bayern Munich’s deal for Konrad Laimer and the word that Marcel Sabitzer might want to stay.

Chelsea FC’s Kai Havertz and Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane are probably off the table for Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich’s plan for the attack and why it is a mess.

Some thoughts on the latest episode of The Last of Us — and some news on the future of Cobra Kai.

Marcel Sabitzer is off to Manchester United on loan and it should be said that the Austrian was always a model citizen at Bayern Munich. While his first season was full of disappointment (thanks to a slower-than-usual professional and social adjustment — along with the hard-hitting reality that a starting position was not actually in the cards), his second season was stellar.

Sabitzer sacrificed his own game for the betterment of the team, he was always ready to go, and never aired out his dirty laundry to the media — even when we know he had to be unhappy. Sabitzer was the consummate professional in just about every way:

Marcel Sabitzer will join Manchester United on loan until June 30th, 2023.



Good luck, Marcel!



Now, though, Bayern Munich youngster Ryan Gravenberch will be put to the test. Joshua Kimmich is running himself into the ground (again), Leon Goretzka has nagging injuries, and even though Jamal Musiala might be called to play more in the central midfield, the position is an area of concern for the rest of this season.

Julian Nagelsmann will be tasked with finding the best combination to work with, but the players are going to have to stay healthy and perform. Sabitzer’s loan will definitely leave the squad with little room for error.

This is not exactly a “Murderer’s Row” of successful transfers:

