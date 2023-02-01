Bayern Munich’s finger on the panic button prior to DFB-Pokal clash against Mainz

Third time’s a charm? Well, not quite.

Bayern Munich has had three frustrating 1-1 draws in the Bundesliga. Now, Die Roten should bag a smooth victory in the DFB-Pokal clash this Wednesday against 1. FSV Mainz? Well, not quite.

For the past two years, the team did not get very far. In 2021, Bayern lost against Holstein Kiel in the second round, and last year, there was a 5-0 beating against Borussia Mönchengladbach, also in the second round. At least, we are in the round of 16 this time. However, if this third time’s not a charm that leads us to win the DFB-Pokal, it would be a bit inconvenient, to say the least. Bayern has high expectations this season domestically and internationally, and the Joao Cancelo deal from Manchester City we have been reporting on underlines that as well. Oliver Kahn, Hasan Salihamidžić, and the rest of the shot-callers at Bayern are on high alert as captured by @iMiaSanMia.

Internally, Bayern bosses are warning of next week's DFB Pokal game away at Mainz. An early Pokal exit for the third season in a row would be a 'disaster' for the club [@georg_holzner, @kicker] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) January 25, 2023

The team has had underwhelming performances after the World Cup. A victory against Mainz is a much-needed heart balm and could steer us in the right direction again. An early exit from the DFB Pokal on the other hand might evoke some cataclysmic consequences in Bavaria. Let’s have our fingers crossed for our boys!