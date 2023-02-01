Herbet Hainer confident Bayern Munich will turn around poor run of form

With their disappointing 1-1 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt at the weekend, Bayern Munich drew their third straight Bundesliga match for the first time since the late 1970s after previously drawing 1-1 against RB Leipzig and then FC Koln.

Technically, it’s not as bad as their Hinrunde rut where they went four Bundesliga matches without a win, but it’s still cause for grave concern as Julian Nagelsmann’s side have failed to register a win since coming back from the World Cup break and subsequent winter-pause period.

Bayern is still the only team in the Bundesliga thus far to not have conceded at least 20 goals, but it is still concerning that they’re not able to take leads and protect them, as they surrendered one-goal leads to both Leipzig and Frankfurt more recently. For the Koln match, it took a late, late wonder strike from Joshua Kimmich to rescue a point at the Allianz Arena, which is equally as concerning.

Despite Bayern’s current rut, club president Herbert Hainer is confident that, with the personnel the club currently has, they will be able to turn there fortunes around, which is desperately needed with Paris Saint-Germain looming large in the Champions League round of 16. “We’re not happy with the results. Bayern’s ambitions are much higher — but we’ll be back. Nagelsmann had already found the right solutions back in autumn,” Hainer told Abendzeitung’s Maximiliam Koch (@iMiaSanMia).

With what Hainer said, it’s clear he feels that Nagelsmann has the right personnel to turn the club’s current fortunes around, though they have added both Daley Blind and Yann Sommer in the winter, slightly contradicting his “autumn” statement. Additionally, all signs point to Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo joining Bayern on loan for the remainder of the season with an option to buy him for 70-million euros at the end of the loan. He will clearly be a valuable asset added to Bayern’s depth and it will be interesting to see how quickly he’s integrated into the squad.