Bayern Munich Alumni: Hermann Gerland defends Toni Tapalovic

When Bayern Munich sacked goalkeeping coach Toni Tapalovic, the timing was odd.

There had not been any steep downturn in performance and publicly, there were no bitter disagreements between Tapalovic and the players or other members of Julian Nagelsmann’s staff.

At most, there were some stories stating that Alexander Nübel was unhappy with the relationship that Tapalovic and Manuel Neuer had and that it had effected the way he was treated.

The media began to search for more answers and the one news bit reporters could dig up was that Tapalovic was leaking information that was being discussed by the coaching staff to players (Mole-gate).

However, former Bayern Munich assistant coach Hermann Gerland says that Tapalovic was always a top-notch professional during their time together at Säbener Straße.

“Tapa has always been a team player with us. He is outstanding as a person and professionally, hardworking, well prepared, a full professional at the highest level,” Gerland told kicker’s Georg Holzner.

Gerland’s experience at Bayern Munich makes him a very respected voice on just about everything that has happened on the campus in recent years. Now with the German national team, Gerland gave his input on the situation — probably in defense of a friend.

Whatever really happened, it can be ascertained that Neuer’s injury allowed for all of it to be set in motion.