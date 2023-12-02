Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin: 2023/24 Bundesliga full coverage

Since the scheduled match day was snowed over, here we are again! Bayern Munich need a win vs Union Berlin or else Bayer Leverkusen will run away with the league. It’s as simple as that.

Our previous stream description said the following:

It’s a new matchday and Bayern Munich take on the second worst team in the league (which is funny because that was also the case last weekend too). Union Berlin have had a starting fall from grace, leading to them tumbling down the league table and having to fire longtime coach Urs Fischer, under whom they had qualified for the Champions League for the first time in their history.

Their new coach will be looking to set things right, or else Berlin will have zero clubs in the 1st division in the coming season. With Bayern Munich currently struggling to score goals, they may see a chance to take a few points from the Allianz Arena — a rare feat for any team.

