Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 3, Episode 18 — Looking back at Bayern Munich’s shaky 2-1 win over Galatasaray; A preview of Bayern vs. Heidenheim; Joshua Kimmich transfer rumors; Is Robert Lewandowski MLS bound (!?); & MORE!

Bayern Munich was sleepwalking for the majority of its Champions League match against Galatasaray, but did pull out a victory that frustrated many fans.

The Bavarians eventually snared a 2-1 win ahead of this weekend’s Bundesliga showdown with Heidenheim. We will cover ALL of that, plus take a look at those pesky transfer rumors surrounding Joshua Kimmich and our old friend Robert Lewandowski’s recent struggles with FC Barcelona.

Here is the full rundown of what we have on tap for this edition of the Weekend Warm-up Podcast:

A breakdown of the Bayern Munich vs. Galatasaray match.

A preview of Bayern Munich vs. Heidenheim — will Thomas Tuchel learn his lesson with injuries?

Thoughts on Robert Lewandowski’s struggles with FC Barcelona and those links to MLS (do I have to fire up another post like this?)

How legit are the Joshua Kimmich transfer rumors?

