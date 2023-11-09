Thomas Tuchel doesn’t want to speculate too much on Jamal Musiala’s injury sustained in Bayern Munich’s 2-1 win over Galatasaray

A late Harry Kane brace led Bayern Munich to a 2-1 win over Galatasaray at the Allianz Arena, confirming their advancement to the knockout stages of the Champions League as well as winning Group A with two matches to spare. Galatasaray’s Cédric Bakambu scored a stoppage time goal that proved to be nothing more than a consolation, but Manuel Neuer will surely be frustrated not to have kept another clean sheet.

Despite getting the win and mathematically securing the top spot in Group A, Bayern were dealt an injury blow just before the stroke of halftime. Thomas Müller was forced to replace Jamal Musiala in the 40th minute of play, as the latter pulled up with a hamstring problem and could not proceed. It is now understood that Bayern’s #42 could be in for a considerable spell on the sidelines with the injury he sustained.

This is now the third time this season that Musiala has picked up some sort of muscular problem, which is certainly cause for concern for Thomas Tuchel. There has been a history at Bayern under previous managers of players coming back too soon from injuries, causing more problems to develop, but Tuchel said he is leaving the medical advice strictly to the experts; Bayern’s club doctors.

“There’s no use to talk, the doctors will take care of it. We’re not sure yet about the nature of the injury, but we have all the capacities to get deeply into it,” Tuchel explained after the win when he was asked about Musiala’s injury history so far this season (via @iMiaSanMia).

Tuchel has already had to deal with a multitude of different injuries within his backline and it has also seemed that not every attacker has been fully fit and 100% healthy at the same time, either. It is par for the course at FC Bayern, but not having Musiala for up to a month will certainly be a massive blow for the Rekordmeister.

