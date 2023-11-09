Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel unsure if Dayot Upamecano will play against Heidenheim

Bayern Munich center-back Dayot Upamecano’s helped play a role in limited Galatasaray’s chances during the 2-1 victory by the Bavarians in the Champions League.

However, Thomas Tuchel subbed out Upamecano as a precautionary measure in the 72nd minute given the defender’s shaky bill of health. For the coach, it was a move that needed to be made.

“The doctors made it clear that he’s not ready yet to play every three days. With every sprint in the second half, my heart almost skipped a beat. It was too early for him, but he really played well,” Tuchel said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Will he play against Heidenheim? I can’t say that yet. We have to wait until Friday or Saturday to see how tired the muscle is and how tired the player is.”

The question needs to be asked, “Is it worth risking the longer-term health of Upamecano for...Heidenheim?” No disrespect to FCH, who — by all accounts — is asserting itself nicely in its first season back in the top flight. Upamecano’s health, however, needs to be closely monitored — for either a recurrence of his injury or picking up another ailment because his body is overcompensating for still being banged up.

Missing Upamecano for any more time — with Matthijs de Ligt already out for a long spell — could be disastrous for Bayern Munich.