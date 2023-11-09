Daily Schmankerl: The aftermath of Bayern Munich vs. Galatasaray; Benjamin Šeško not sweating limited role with RB Leipzig; Robert Lewandowski slumping with FC Barcelona; Bayern courting Juventus midfielder?; and MORE!

Bayern Munich wrapped up its Champions League meetings with Galatasaray as the Bavarians notched a 2-1 victory over the visiting side.

It was not the most aesthetically pleasing effort for most of the match, but Bayern Munich did what it needed to do to get the win and seal up a trip to the next round of the competition. Here are some quick hitters on the match:

As always, let’s start with a look at the lineup:

Tuchel seems to have really settled into a comfort zone with this lineup. There was not one surprise in the mix.

Joshua Kimmich having to tie Leon Goretzka’s shoe was kind of funny and a reminder that Goretzka is really gutting it out for the squad.

Early, it was not all that lively. Both teams had chances, but neither really could establish much consistency.

In the 30th minute Goretzka sent in Leroy Sané with a deft little pass, but the winger could not convert his attempt after some solid defending and goalkeeping.

The first half was not totally horrendous or anything, but it did not seem to have been played with the same sense of urgency that Bayern Munich had against Borussia Dortmund over the weekend. You could argue that some of the same issues the squad was having were seeping back into the team.

Jamal Musiala was subbed off in the 40th minute, which put Thomas Müller on the pitch. It was unclear exactly what triggered it at the time, but it looks like it was probably a muscular issue. Musiala looks like he is starting to experience these types of injuries more frequently.

Neuer had a fantastic save in the 43rd minute on Mauro Icardi, which could have put the Bavarians in a hole heading into halftime.

Neuer was fantastic on the night.

The pitch was extremely slick at the Allianz Arena, so bodies were flying all over the place.

Bayern’ Munich’s attacking troubles continued in the second half and shifted from “not totally horrendous” to “pretty horrific.”

Bayern Munich was lucky in the 62nd minute when Icardi’s elbow was offside as Galatasaray had what looked to be a goal.

Truth be told...Bayern Munich just looked out of sync. As a squad, I hated the majority of their decision-making in the final third.

Nothing irks me more as an observer than a team having a good striker like Harry Kane out there and then that striker getting ignored. It’s maddening. Thankfully, that would change.

Bayern Munich finally did break through — on a set piece! On a day where not much was working offensively, Kimmich delivered a perfect ball to Kane, who headed it into the net perfect. It

That opened things up as Thomas Müller, Mathys Tel, and Kane combined for a second goal for Kane, which was really nice to watch.

A needless turnover from Müller led to Kim Min-jae getting absolutely smoked by Cédric Bakambu for a Galatasary goal. Sérgio Oliveira did have a nice pass on the play to set up the score.

Overall, it was not a banner effort from Bayern Munich. As we have said many times this season, a win is a win. Things were not great, but it did take some resilience and persistence to pull out the victory. All that said, it needs to be better and far more consistent from the Bavarians. This kind of effort won’t win jack squat against better teams.

Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman had some nice things to say about his young teammate, Mathys Tel.

“Regardless of the goals, his progress on a daily basis compared to last season, we feel that he’s developing every day and that makes us as a team very happy,” Coman said.

As for Tel, he credits Coman for his support.

“Kingsley boosts me all the time, he gives me a lot of strength before games and tells me to do the job when I come in. In training as well, he gives me advice and explains to me the things that I don’t understand. Kingsley is really someone I can rely on,” Tel remarked.

Some RB Leipzig fans are getting anxious waiting for Benjamin Šeško to get more playing time, but the player is playing things patiently:

Many questions about Benjamin Šeško’s limited game time…



EXCL — His agent Elvis Basanović tells me: “I get a lot of similar calls, questions in last period. So I would like to be clear that Benjamin and his team around him, we are totally calm and we trust 100% to mr. Rose… pic.twitter.com/bsy5hpr1qf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 7, 2023

EXCL — His agent Elvis Basanović tells me: “I get a lot of similar calls, questions in last period. So I would like to be clear that Benjamin and his team around him, we are totally calm and we trust 100% to Mr. Rose and RB Leipzig.” “We choose to come here as they have knowledge, experience with development of top young players, so we are sure they know what they are doing.”

The Slovenian star has six goals in 15 games across all competitions, but has tallied just 484 minutes of field time. While he surely would love more action, the kid seems willing to earn his stripes with Die Roten Bullen.

Craziness is abound as Bayern Munich had the most painful of losses and the most exuberant of wins within four days of each other.

The Helter Skelter nature of the team’s performances on the pitch continues, but — more than anything — Bayern Munich keeps winning in the Bundesliga and Champions League.

There is a lot to talk about and analyze, so that’s what we will do. Here is what is on tap for this edition of the Bavarian Podcast Works — Flagship Show:

Some thoughts and analysis on Bayern Munich massive 4-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker — and why even a certain type of loss would have been an okay result (I know...blasphemy).

A preview of Bayern Munich vs. Galatasaray in the UCL.

At various points over the past few years, Bayern munich has found itself linked to Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

Now, per 90Min.com, the Bavarians could be renewing that interest, though the Frenchman might be inclined to stay in Italy:

Juventus are confident that they will agree a new long-term contract with midfielder Adrien Rabiot, sources have confirmed to 90min. Prior to signing that new deal with the Bianconeri, Rabiot had been heavily linked with a move to a number of top European clubs. Manchester United have long been interested in the midfielder’s services, while Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool were also keeping an eye on the 28-year-old. 90min understands that Man Utd still retain an interest in the player, thanks in part to Erik ten Hag being a noted fan of Rabiot’s skillset. Along with Man Utd, Premier League clubs Newcastle United and Aston Villa and Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are also keeping tabs on Rabiot’s situation at Juventus. The midfielder currently has eight months left on his contract at the Allianz Stadium and, as such, could be available as a free agent at the end of June 2024. The interested clubs could make a move for Rabiot if he opts to reject putting pen to paper on a new deal in Turin, however, 90min understands that that is unlikely to be the case.

Former Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is not having his best season at FC Barcelona and things seem...dire:

Robert Lewandowski has failed to score in 6 straight club games for the first time since Dec. 2010 - Feb. 2011 (10 games with Dortmund).



Lewandowski has 0 shots on goal and 0.86 xGoals in those 6 games in all competitions (since Sept. 26). pic.twitter.com/wOLW9PRWvU — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 7, 2023

If Lewandowski cannot get on track, it would not be shocking to see him start to explore a move to MLS.

