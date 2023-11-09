Rekordmeister’s Records: Bayern Munich squeak past Galatasaray to make the Champions League Round of 16

Bayern Munich have eked out a 2-1 win over Galatasaray in an incredibly tight Champions League match. The Rekordmeister powered through via Harry Kane’s quickfire brace. A lot has happened following the result, including some major milestones:

I am…inevitable

Thomas Muller is now outright second in all-time Champions League wins (102) behind Cristiano Ronaldo (115). The Raumdeuter can very well surpass the Portuguese icon:

Thomas Müller (102) is now outright second in the most wins in Champions League history, only behind Cristiano Ronaldo (115) pic.twitter.com/8Ad5nkOJfF — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) November 8, 2023

Forward march!

With Manchester United slipping up away to Copenhagen (4-3), Bayern have reached the last 16 of the UCL 20 times. That leaves perennial winners Real Madrid as the only team ahead of Bayern in that regard, with 21 times progressing to the Ro16:

Bayern have reached the last 16 of the Champions League for the 20th time, only Real Madrid have done this more often (21 times) [@OptaFranz] pic.twitter.com/9BTtrlT2mf — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) November 8, 2023

King Kane comes up big

Harry Kane’s goal-scoring form has landed him a record of scoring the most UCL goals in their first four games for Bayern (4/4, tied with Dutchman Roy Makaay). Makaay holds the record for the fastest goal in UCL history (10.12 seconds against Real Madrid in 2006/07)

Harry Kane has scored 4 goals in his first 4 Champions League games for FC Bayern; the joint-most by a player in his first four games in the competition for the club, along with Roy Makaay (4) [@OptaFranz] pic.twitter.com/Qbzo5GR8d9 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) November 8, 2023

