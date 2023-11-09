 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Rekordmeister’s Records: Bayern Munich squeak past Galatasaray to make the Champions League Round of 16

Too close for comfort, but Bayern got the job done.

By R.I.P. London Teams
/ new
FC Bayern Munchen v Galatasaray A.S.: Group A - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Bayern Munich have eked out a 2-1 win over Galatasaray in an incredibly tight Champions League match. The Rekordmeister powered through via Harry Kane’s quickfire brace. A lot has happened following the result, including some major milestones:

I am…inevitable

Thomas Muller is now outright second in all-time Champions League wins (102) behind Cristiano Ronaldo (115). The Raumdeuter can very well surpass the Portuguese icon:

Forward march!

With Manchester United slipping up away to Copenhagen (4-3), Bayern have reached the last 16 of the UCL 20 times. That leaves perennial winners Real Madrid as the only team ahead of Bayern in that regard, with 21 times progressing to the Ro16:

King Kane comes up big

Harry Kane’s goal-scoring form has landed him a record of scoring the most UCL goals in their first four games for Bayern (4/4, tied with Dutchman Roy Makaay). Makaay holds the record for the fastest goal in UCL history (10.12 seconds against Real Madrid in 2006/07)

