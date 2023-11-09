 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! The latest Weekend Warm-up Podcast has dropped! Postgame analysis for Bayern vs. Galatasaray, a preview for Heidenheim, and takes on much more!!

Filed under:

Thomas Tuchel: This is why Bayern Munich brought Harry Kane to Germany

Another key performance to lift the Bavarians in the Champions League.

By zippy86
/ new
FC Bayern München v Galatasaray A.S.: Group A - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Bayern Munich was in a 0-0 slugfest against stubborn Galatasaray before striker Harry Kane took charge and scored two goals after the 80th minute — assists from Joshua Kimmich and Mathys Tel — to send the Bavarians top of their Champions League group.

But it is every game that Bayern can be grateful for Kane’s influence, according to manager Thomas Tuchel.

“Every game is a game which we brought in Harry Kane for because he opens boxes, he opens games and he opens situations,” Tuchel said after Wednesday’s match, as captured by @iMiaSanMia. “He never loses confidence. We know what it’s like when strikers are in a flow and it’s wonderful.”

Kane is certainly in rhythm right now, and it is good for Bayern to know they always have an ace up their sleeve — even though he is only a short time in Germany since arriving from Tottenham Hotspur on a blockbuster deal in the summer transfer window.

“You can almost take (the goals) for granted because he’s been doing it for over a decade now,” Tuchel continued (again captured via @iMiaSanMia). “But it’s his first change of club, change of country, change of culture. It’s very good that he’s stepped in so early and takes responsibility, he’s a big personality.”

While we work on a podcast review of this game, you should absolutely check out our most recent episode — we talked about Bayern Munich’s triumphant win over BVB, the awesomeness of Harry Kane, and a lot more. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!

In This Stream

Bayern Munich vs Galatasaray: 2023 Champions League group stage full coverage

View all 22 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works