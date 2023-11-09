Thomas Tuchel: This is why Bayern Munich brought Harry Kane to Germany

Bayern Munich was in a 0-0 slugfest against stubborn Galatasaray before striker Harry Kane took charge and scored two goals after the 80th minute — assists from Joshua Kimmich and Mathys Tel — to send the Bavarians top of their Champions League group.

But it is every game that Bayern can be grateful for Kane’s influence, according to manager Thomas Tuchel.

“Every game is a game which we brought in Harry Kane for because he opens boxes, he opens games and he opens situations,” Tuchel said after Wednesday’s match, as captured by @iMiaSanMia. “He never loses confidence. We know what it’s like when strikers are in a flow and it’s wonderful.”

Kane is certainly in rhythm right now, and it is good for Bayern to know they always have an ace up their sleeve — even though he is only a short time in Germany since arriving from Tottenham Hotspur on a blockbuster deal in the summer transfer window.

“You can almost take (the goals) for granted because he’s been doing it for over a decade now,” Tuchel continued (again captured via @iMiaSanMia). “But it’s his first change of club, change of country, change of culture. It’s very good that he’s stepped in so early and takes responsibility, he’s a big personality.”

