Away game atmosphere at home as Bayern Munich dispatch Galatasaray

When Bayern Munich took the field at the Allianz Arena for Wednesday’s Champions League clash against Galatasaray, there was an unusual vibe to the atmosphere. The stadium was rocking, but with more of an away team contingent than bargained for.

Sport1 journalist Kerry Hau explains:

Home game with an away game atmosphere. The Bayern team is greeted with loud whistles in the Allianz Arena. More spectators than expected passed on their tickets to gala fans... #FCBvGS @SPORT1

Heimspiel mit Auswärtsspiel-Atmosphäre. Die Bayern-Mannschaft wird mit lauten Pfiffen in der Allianz Arena begrüßt. Mehr Zuschauer als erwartet haben ihre Karten an Gala-Fans weitergegeben... #FCBvGS @SPORT1 pic.twitter.com/euTTwYrm0J — Kerry Hau (@kerry_hau) November 8, 2023

Galatasaray matched the spirit of their fans with a high intensity, all-out effort on the field from the opening whistle down to the last — and did they get quite as much stoppage time as advertised? Certainly their sideline will dispute that.

It was a brave performance that in the end fell just short, as the Turkish champions lost 2-1. But they will be able to go out with heads held high.

“They’re the complete team, were at home and had Manuel Neuer back,” Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk said of the home team Bavarians (via FCBayern.com). “Compared to the first game, Bayern had more chances, but we also had opportunities. It could have gone differently. We matched a very strong Bayern side once again. I can’t say anything bad about my team, but you have to take your chances in these games.”

The fan atmosphere was not the only thing that made it feel like an away game. Owing to jersey clashes in every other combination — due in part to Bayern’s home kits this season being predominantly white — the Bavarians were decked out in their black-and-purple away kits, which may have drawn some displeasure from the home crowd:

In the end, though, it was the home team that won the spoils.

While we work on a podcast review of this game, you should absolutely check out our most recent episode — we talked about Bayern Munich’s triumphant win over BVB, the awesomeness of Harry Kane, and a lot more. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!