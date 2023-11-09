Vote! Bayern Munich 2-1 Galatasaray: Champions League player ratings

Bayern Munich confirmed qualification from their 2023/24 Champions League group with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Galatasaray that truly left it late.

Bayern improved upon their first-half performance compared to the reverse fixture, when they were dominated for possession by the Turkish champions on their home turf. However the Bavarians reverted to mean in more ways than one, offering a quiet day in attack stifled by poor decisions and touches in the final third — while still managing to surrender a glorious chance or two the other way.

But...as has been the case in so many slow starts this season, the German Rekordmeister found a way. A looping Joshua Kimmich free kick, a perfect header from the England captain, and not one but two VAR checks before the celebrations could be considered final. And from there, the floodgates finally opened: Thomas Müller feeding Mathys Tel at just the right moment, Kane waiting to pounce for his brace — his goals coming in the 80th and 86th minutes.

Galatasaray played with spirit and took their chances to make a game of it by the end, but it was not enough.

Just another day at the office for Thomas Tuchel and co. How did everyone do? Here’s how Bild rated the performances...

And here’s kicker. Have your say below the jump!

Enter your choices below. As usual, the rundown of the ‘rules’ — as this is a very serious, very scientific internet poll:

You may vote on as many or few of the fields as you like. You do not need a complete ballot.

It is possible to vote more than once, but please do not do that!

If signed into Google, you will be able to edit your vote. However sign-in is not required, and we do not collect e-mail addresses.