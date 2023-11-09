15 games, 19 goals: Harry Kane’s blistering start to Bayern Munich career continues in the Champions League

Harry Kane has wasted no time establishing himself at Bayern Munich. A year ago, the Bavarians were not exactly hurting for scoring output, but still searching for a reliable goal scorer in the box after Robert Lewandowski’s departure to FC Barcelona.

While Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting filled the role admirably while he could, it was Kane’s arrival from Tottenham that seems to have truly addressed the void. Choupo-Moting managed 17 goals in all competitions; it is early November and Kane already has 19 from just 15 games.

“I wouldn’t say I’m surprised, but I’m really happy,” Kane said after the match as he broke down his electric start in Bavaria. “Sometimes the ball just drops to you nicely, and that’s the case so far.”

Catch Kane’s full response below:

19 goals in 15 games this season



Kane: "I wouldn't say I'm surprised, but I'm really happy"

[ @kerry_hau]pic.twitter.com/5VS8ema0HU — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) November 8, 2023

Kane is running a little ahead on goal celebrations compared to goals, even, thanks to two VAR checks for offside on his final goal. That sparked some confusion, but it was not to last.

“I was nervous. I celebrated my goal almost three times. I’m not sure what they checked the second time, but I was happy the goal counted in the end,” Kane added.

Finally, @iMiaSanMia captured the statement of the UEFA technical panel in awarding Kane MOTM honors:

UEFA’s technical panel on naming Harry Kane man of the match: ‘Difficult game for Bayern, also for Kane. The sign of a good striker is to be ready for the moments that will come to score. Even though Galatasaray dealt with him well almost all game, he still scored two’

While we work on a podcast review of this game, you should absolutely check out our most recent episode — we talked about Bayern Munich’s triumphant win over BVB, the awesomeness of Harry Kane, and a lot more. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!