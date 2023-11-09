Thomas Tuchel laments sloppy moments despite Bayern Munich’s Champions League win over Galatasaray

Harry Kane’s brace pushed Bayern Munich over the finish line against a feisty Galatasaray team that fell short 2-1 at the Allianz. Despite the win, Bayern looked vastly different from their game against Borussia Dortmund; the Bavarians found it hard to get past the Turkish side. Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel felt afterwards that Bayern were not at their best but still deserved to get all three points.

“We were efficient when you look at our big chances, but inefficient when you look at the half chances,” Tuchel said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We were a bit sloppy and inaccurate. The way we finished our attacks against Dortmund was missing today. It was a close game, I’m very happy with the energy and determination we’ve shown today. Overall, we deserved the win and are happy to have reached the knockout stage.”

Bayern advance to the Round of 16 with two games to spare following Manchester United’s 4-3 collapse away to Copenhagen.

