Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane said beating Galatasaray was no easy task

Bayern Munich hosted a determined Galatasaray team who pushed and shoved the Bavarians at their own ground but the former ultimately prevailed thanks to Harry Kane’s two late goals — which were enough to fend off Cedric Bakambu’s consolation. Speaking after the game, the 30-year-old England captain gave his opponents credit.

“It was a tough game, which is what we expected after the first leg,” Kane said in remarks captured by @iMiaSanMia. “We got into the dangerous zones well in the first half, the only thing missing was the last pass. We did better in the second half. I’m glad we advanced to the knockout stage.

“As a striker, I love scoring goals, being on the pitch and winning. I’m very happy to help the team and I’m happy to be here.”

Why did it take Bayern so long to get on the scoresheet? As Kane acknowledged, something was lacking in the final third.

“The last pass was missing, it took a while to get to the goals, but we stayed patient,” Kane added (as captured by Az journalist Maximilian Koch, via @iMiaSanMia). “Compliments to the boys for winning the group.”

Captain Manuel Neuer chimed in to praise Kane for his crucial contributions.

“We can always rely on him,” the goalkeeper quipped. “He took his good performances from the Premier League and Champions League with him here. He is a phenomenon and we are proud that he’s playing here with us”.

