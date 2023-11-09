Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer relishing Champions League return

Manuel Neuer has returned to the Champions League for the first time in over a year, featuring for Bayern Munich in their 2-1 win over Galatasaray. The 37-year-old said it was a special game for him given that he was out of action for a long period.

“It was a special game, great atmosphere,” Neuer said in post-game comments captured by @iMiaSanMia. “A night game under the floodlights at home, that’s special for every footballer. Being back on the pitch with the team in the Champions League against such a great team is something special for me.

“We had a good presence and good positional play. We managed to circulate the ball well. It wasn’t always easy to get through them because they had good pressing and tackling skills — but we managed to score the goals we needed and get the win.”

Neuer also reiterated that Bayern will not stop here.

“We’re always hungry. We won the group, but we want to win every Champions League game. That’s how we have to go into all games. We also want to win our next games”, he added.

The Bavarians take on newly promoted Heidenheim in the Bundesliga at the weekend; the two have met only once before, in the 2018/19 DFB-Pokal in a match which Bayern won 5-4.

While we work on a podcast review of this game, you should absolutely check out our most recent episode — we talked about Bayern Munich’s triumphant win over BVB, the awesomeness of Harry Kane, and a lot more. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!