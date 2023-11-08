 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking: Jamal Musiala injured for Bayern Munich in Champions League match vs Galatasaray

Terrible news

By R.I.P. London Teams
FC Bayern München v Galatasaray A.S.: Group A - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Photo by Markus Gilliar - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Bayern Munich are playing against Galatasaray in the Champions League and are having difficulties breaking down the Turkish team, and their job just got a whole lot harder. At 40 minutes, Jamal Musiala was fouled by a Galatasaray player (they had been fouling a lot and a whole lot of simulation on the side) and after getting checked by the team physios, the 20-year-old motioned to ask for a substitution:

It is unknown as of now what injury Musiala has picked up (initial suspicion is that it is a hamstring injury), but the Bavarians are taking it cautiously with their young player and brought him off the pitch. Thomas Müller comes on for him.

As of now, the Rekordmeister have had numerous chances to take the lead but were unable to take advantage of them. Harry Kane, Leroy Sané, Kingsley Coman, and even Leon Goretzka who plays higher than Kane all missed their chances.

Maybe this was just tempting fate ...

