Former players assess Bayern Munich vs. Galatasaray in the Champions League

Former Galatasaray captain and coach Erdal Keser saw the team battle valiantly against Bayern Munich in the first leg of the Champions League between the two legendary clubs.

However, Bayern Munich escaped Turkey with a win and now Galatasaray needs to dig deep to help position itself to potentially advance to the next round of the competition.

“When I think about how Galatasaray performed (in the first leg), the outcome could’ve been different. But if you don’t take advantage of these many big chances against Bayern, then that’s a real pity. They played great, but didn’t get rewarded. Bayern on the other hand were efficient,” Keser told Tz’s Philipp Kessler (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Bayern are strange to assess at the moment. Things are going quite well in the Bundesliga so far. But in Europe there’s been a bit less security. I think Bayern are vulnerable through the midfield. The defense is also not solid. There are always injury problems. I would have loved to play against a Bayern defense like that in the past (laughs)”

Meanwhile, former Bayern Munich striker Paulo Sérgio just wants to see his old team capture the victory.

“Bayern won in Istanbul, it wasn’t an easy game. Bayern are in good form, so I think we can win at home too. Bayern have to make it to the final with this team. That would be nice for the fans and good for German football,” Sérgio told Abendzeitung’s Maximilian Kock (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

