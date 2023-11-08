 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! The latest Flagship Show has dropped! Get our takes on Bayern-BVB, the UCL, Harry Kane's awesomeness, and MORE!

Filed under:

Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel expecting Manuel Neuer to “reach top level” again

The goalkeeper has been sharp in his return from an injury.

By CSmith1919
/ new
FC Bayern München v SV Darmstadt 98 - Bundesliga Photo by Stefan Matzke - sampics/Corbis via Getty Images

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel had been eagerly anticipating the return of goalkeeper Manuel Neuer from a devastating leg injury.

Now, after just three matches, Tuchel can see things are trending in the right direction for the team captain.

“He’s doing sensationally well. We weren’t sure if he could play mid-week games straight away. Of course he had small reactions, but he will also play tomorrow. The way he plays cannot be overstated. If he keeps this up, he will definitely reach his top level again,” Tuchel said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “He gives us stability and calmness, leads with his style and makes the teammates around him better. The fact that it happened so quickly at this level speaks volumes for his quality.”

Neuer has been very good in his return and Galatasaray should present another quality challenge for him.

Looking for more thoughts and analysis of the Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund match, plus a preview of Bayern’s game against Galatasaray in the Champions League? Check out our Bavarian Podcast Works — Flagship Show on Spotify or below:

In This Stream

Bayern Munich vs Galatasaray: 2023 Champions League group stage full coverage

View all 5 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works