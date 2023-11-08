Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel expecting Manuel Neuer to “reach top level” again

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel had been eagerly anticipating the return of goalkeeper Manuel Neuer from a devastating leg injury.

Now, after just three matches, Tuchel can see things are trending in the right direction for the team captain.

“He’s doing sensationally well. We weren’t sure if he could play mid-week games straight away. Of course he had small reactions, but he will also play tomorrow. The way he plays cannot be overstated. If he keeps this up, he will definitely reach his top level again,” Tuchel said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “He gives us stability and calmness, leads with his style and makes the teammates around him better. The fact that it happened so quickly at this level speaks volumes for his quality.”

Neuer has been very good in his return and Galatasaray should present another quality challenge for him.

