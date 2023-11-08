Bayern Munich’s Aleksandar Pavlović firmly on radar of Thomas Tuchel for more playing time

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel shockingly dialed up the number of young midfielder Aleksandar Pavlović during the team’s 4-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

Perhaps, though, fans should not be surprised if the coach does it again...and again...and again.

“He is already an alternative in midfield. He played very well in preseason against strong teams like City and Liverpool. Then he had a bad flu that made him miss several weeks. Otherwise he would probably have gotten more appearances,” said Tuchel (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “He trains very well, is a smart player. He does what he does with full awareness and very strategically. He comes to training every day with a smile on his face, he has both feet on the ground. I was very happy with his performance Dortmund and that certainly won’t be his last game.”

Per Tuchel, Pavlović has put himself firmly in the mix for the central midfield. Will the youngster get the nod for some time against Galatasaray in the Champions League?

Looking for more thoughts and analysis of the Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund match, plus a preview of Bayern’s game against Galatasaray in the Champions League? Check out our Bavarian Podcast Works — Flagship Show on Spotify or below: