Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer not expecting cakewalk vs. Galatasaray in Champions League showdown

When Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer looks across the pitch at the Allianz Arena and sees Galatasaray, the veteran knows the Turkish side is legit.

“(Mauro) Icardi is a great player who is unpredictable and has that certain something extra. He’s fearless, a very brave striker and is particularly strong inside the box. We know what’s coming tomorrow and we have to be aware,” Neuer said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I’m happy to be back and play the first games again and I’m glad that things have worked out so well. Of course the body reacts a bit after the games, that’s normal. I always felt really good before the games. Afterwards it’s always important to take good care of everything. I’m very happy to be playing in the Champions League again tomorrow, in such a great game, at home in front of our fans against Galatasaray.

“We played a very good game for long stretches on Saturday. We had a good structure and played with control and focus. It was important that we were good from the start. We played well, took advantage of the momentum during the game and made our mark. Generally speaking, we are on target as far as the season is concerned, except of course the Pokal exit.”

Bayern Munich is nearly back to full health on its squad, but there was a question on whether or not Joshua Kimmich would be used given that he will serve the final game of his two-game suspension this weekend against Heidenheim. There was a thought that head coach Thomas Tuchel might opt to play Leon Goretzka and Konrad Laimer together vs. Galatasaray in hopes of helping their partnership evolve.

For Neuer, if Kimmich can play, he must play.

“There’s always a lot of discussion. If Jo is available, I always want to play with Jo. I’m a fan of his, he’s a leader. I always feel comfortable playing with him,” Neuer said.

