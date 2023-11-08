Galatasaray boss ready for a rumble with Bayern Munich

Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk knows that there is a massive task ahead of his team when they take the pitch at Bayern Munich.

“Our goal is to qualify from the group. We will face a very good team (on Wednesday) — with very high quality, we saw that clearly in the first game. Their attacking players are very fast, they get to the opponent’s goal very quickly. A team that plays both transitional and positional games very well,” said Buruk (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “A very difficult match awaits us. Of course, we feel confident. I trust my players. With the power of our Turkish fans who will support us here, we will do our best on the pitch and play as well as we did in the first match. I hope we can reflect that in the result this time.”

Buruk wants to see his squad play the full 90 minutes in the second leg and not fade in the second half.

“We sat and watched the first match again that night. We watched it again the next day. We showed our players the analysis yesterday. There was a huge difference between the first and second half. We experienced that too many times this season. My biggest problem is that we could not respond after their second goal. We fell down mentally very quickly. Tomorrow it’ll be important to finish our chances and spread the effort over longer stretches of the game,” Buruk remarked.

Buruk, though, knows this test will be more difficult — especially because Galatasaray will be on the road.

“Our fans were incredible in the first match. They created an incredible atmosphere. Tomorrow will be a match to remember for many years. We came to play here at the Olympic Stadium in the 2000s, and as we were traveling by bus, we saw Turkish fans everywhere. Many Turkish spectators will be with us tomorrow. Maybe we won’t have the home advantage, but our away fans will be with us. With their support, we will try to play the best game on the pitch. We will do our supporters justice,” said Buruk.

