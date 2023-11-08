Nothing to see here: Thomas Tuchel and Bayern Munich squad in...harmony?

According to a report from Sport Bild journalists and Christian Falk (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), the relationship between Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel and his — allegedly — embattled locker room might be so severe as some think:

The relationship between Tuchel and the team is not troubled, but is not a close one either. The coach deliberately keeps some distance. With assistant coach Zsolt Löw, he has a very empathetic man who maintains the contact with the players. Tuchel, meanwhile, sees his role differently — he’s the boss and shouldn’t let his work be influenced by personal sympathies.

Are things okay...or is this a story planted to make things seem okay? At this point, it is tough to say. Winning certainly cures all ills and should the team continue to rack up the points, things might stay quiet on this front.

However, should some losses start to pile up, it can be assumed that those stories of discontent will start to leak once more.

