Bayern Munich vs Galatasaray: Gamethread and Live Blog

Bayern Munich are finally back at the Allianz Arena to host Turkish champions Galatasaray in the Champions League.

With qualification to the Round of 16 within reach, Thomas Tuchel hopes to continue his unbeaten start in the CL this season and get ever so closer to finishing the final group stage of this format unbeaten. The only problem is, Galatasaray put tremendous pressure on Bayern the last time these two sides met, and the coach needs his team to be on its A game tonight. With all the stars he has, there’s only really one acceptable result from this game.

It’s Bayern time.

Match Info

Location: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Time: 9 pm local time, 3 pm ET

TV/streaming: Paramount+, Find Your Country

Tips for commenting:

If you’re a new member, feel free to introduce yourself! We’re mostly very friendly! Also, we’re from all parts of the world so don’t feel shy if you’re from a country that doesn’t seem represented on the blog. If the comments section starts to slow down for you, just hit the refresh button and keep commenting. It’s not necessary to have the whole comments loaded at one time while you’re just casually following along. Keep the sorting to “newest” to easily follow the conversation. It puts the newest comments at the top. Here at BFW we celebrate every goal like they do in the stadium: with a chant. The goal chants are for everyone to participate in! Even if you’re lagging behind the others, keep replying to the most recent call of the player’s name. Even if you missed the first call, just start from the second, and so on. While swearing is allowed within reason, please be polite to your fellow posters and avoid gratuitous obscenities. Racist, homophobic, and misogynistic language is not allowed whatsoever.

Check out our beginners thread if you have any more questions. That’s about it. Auf geht’s!

