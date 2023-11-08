Bayern Munich CEO comments on shellacking of Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich seemed like it was in a lot of trouble heading into the Signal Iduna Park to face long time rivals Borussia Dortmund without star player Joshua Kimmich and some half-fit players just returning from injury, having just been embarrassed by a courageous performance from third tier side 1. FC Saarbrücken in the DFB Pokal.

But appearances were deceiving, as Bayern showed the appropriate reaction by smashing four unanswered goals past Dortmund. It was an uplifting display from the Bavarian giants that banished the doom and gloom surrounding the club and it was those positive emotions that Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen focused on afterwards, as journalist Georg Holzner captured (as did @iMiaSanMia).

“You could really see the joy of the players, the second goal was a pleasure to watch in terms of teamwork and pace,” Dreesen explained. “Not only did we show our individual quality, but we also put in an excellent team performance on the pitch. The German Klassiker is always a special date in the calendar and of course we were really excited in the stands.”

It was a win that was difficult not to enjoy for Bayern fans and it seems to have extended to the Bayern bosses. Hopefully, Bayern will deliver two more such happy results before the next international break.

