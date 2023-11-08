Aleksandar Pavlović ecstatic with Bayern Munich cameo in 4-0 rout of Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich were thin on personnel in last Saturday’s Der Klassiker at Borussia Dortmund and had to sub on Aleksandar Pavlović for Dayot Upamecano, who had just returned to action from injury (and opened the scoring).

As Leon Goretzka slid to the defense, the 19-year-old Pavlović was given 30 minutes to impress, with the highlight being the provider for Harry Kane’s third goal on the night to cap off a stellar display from the Bavarians.

“Coming on as a substitute in this close game and being on the pitch for so long was crazy,” said ‘Alex’ of his outing (as captured by FCBayern.com, via @iMiaSanMia). “I would like to thank Thomas Tuchel and his coaching staff for this trust. The fact that I was able to get an assist at the end makes me very happy. Now it’s time for me to keep going and deliver the right performance when I get the next chance.”

The German-Serb could be a massive help given that the Rekordmeister lack midfielders at the moment.