Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala discusses the efficiency of Harry Kane and Leroy Sané on the counter

Bayern Munich recently went out and whacked wannabe big boys Borussia Dortmund 4-0 in their own ground thanks to Harry Kane’s hat-trick and Dayot Upamecano’s bullet header. Kane was supported by the likes of Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sané, Thomas Müller, and Jamal Musiala, with the lattermost highlighting the efficiency of the Rekordmeister on the break:

I think right now we’re very strong on the counterattack. We have so much speed in the team with King and Leroy, and that’s very hard to defend at times. Then you have Harry in the middle, who is always in the right spots to get that goal. We rely on that sometimes. Take the game against Galatasaray; we weren’t that cool in that game but then had two or three chances, and we took those. As the season goes on, we will have even more chances and control the game even better. – Manuel Veth as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

When an attack contains an in-form winger, a striker who has hit 15 goals in 10 league games (three hat-tricks included), a speedy winger, a guy with Velcro on his feet, and an eternal who loves scoring (particularly against FC Barcelona), your defense should be afraid.