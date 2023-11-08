Daily Schmankerl: FC Barcelona getting confident in pursuit of Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich + a bonus Tin Foil Hat Theory; Liverpool eyeing Florian Wirtz to replace Mo Salah?; Thomas Müller touts young, German duo; and MORE!

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich has been pretty untouchable during his tenure at the club, but now fans have the Germany international in their crosshairs. Moreover, coach Thomas Tuchel is actively trying to push Kimmich out of his role at the team’s No. 6.

Transfer rumors have started to swirl and FC Barcelona thinks it can take advantage of how people are starting to turn on Kimmich:

As highlighted by Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona target and Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich is facing significant backlash. The German midfielder was recently sanctioned for two games. The first of the two sanctioned games was the recent Der Klassiker. Bayern Munich ended up dominating Borussia Dortmund and won with a convincing 4-0 scoreline. The match was a major victory for the Bavarians, and one that they managed without Kimmich. Following the game, as highlighted by MD, the Bayern star’s importance within the team was questioned by a former club player. Dietmar Hamann, former Bayern player, posed a question about Bayern and Kimmich to ‘Sky90’: “Is Bayern Munich a better team without him (Kimmich)?” He further elaborated the opinions of various fans of the Bavarian club. According to his account of things, people are beginning to believe that Bayern have performed rather well without the German pivot in the team: “I have spoken to some people and many Bayern fans say that without Kimmich things are better… That was, by far, the best game since Tuchel was there, and it was without Kimmich. For him, things will not be any easier from now on.”

Some Bayern Munich fans are morphing into an odd bunch with the hyper-criticism of certain players, but the lack of critical analysis of others. Regardless of why that is happening, the voices are getting louder.

Is Kimmich that big of a problem for Bayern Munich? Will he seek a fresh start at a new club after the season?

Those are two questions that some of us did not expect to be asking at this point of the season.

Bonus Tin Foil Hat Theory: If you want to consider something off-the-wall, players like Kimmich, Goretzka, and Thomas Müller — along with Matthijs de Ligt, who was considered to be on the cusp of being added to the leadership committee when Julian Nagelsmann was in charge — have all been targeted with criticism through the media or not had their number called all that much to play at various points. You could argue that Noussair Mazraoui could also be in that player mix, but criticism and benchings of Mazraoui have both been muted of late due to injuries and poor performances from some other players.

Is Tuchel trying to breakdown the team from the inside-out, so he can re-form its play, its leaders, and its culture in his vision? Maybe it is not such an accident that things are happening the way they are.

Who knows, though? Our post at 12 noon EST is reporting that everything is hunky dory between Tuchel and the team.

Liverpool FC has reportedly been looking at Bayern Munich star Leroy Sané as a potential replacement for Mo Salah, who is expected to leave the club next summer.

However, Bayer Leverkusen ace Florian Wirtz is now emerging as a candidate to take over for Salah as well. In addition, Chelsea FC could be in the mix:

Liverpool have joined the race for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz but it is Chelsea who are leading the race for the German’s signature, although whether the Blues will meet his £80m asking price is unclear. Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp admire Bayer Leverkusen winger Florian Wirtz — valued at £80m - and believe the German could have what it takes to be Mohamed Salah’s long-term replacement at Anfield.

Craziness is abound as Bayern Munich had the most painful of losses and the most exuberant of wins within four days of each other.

The Helter Skelter nature of the team’s performances on the pitch continues, but — more than anything — Bayern Munich keeps winning in the Bundesliga and Champions League.

There is a lot to talk about and analyze, so that’s what we will do. Here is what is on tap for this edition of the Bavarian Podcast Works — Flagship Show:

Some thoughts and analysis on Bayern Munich massive 4-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker — and why even a certain type of loss would have been an okay result (I know...blasphemy).

A preview of Bayern Munich vs. Galatasaray in the UCL.

Liverpool could be busy next summer. Napoli’s Piotr Zielinski could be a target for Jürgen Klopp:

Also on Liverpool’s radar is Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski, who has attracted interest from West Ham United as well.

Bayern Munich and Germany star Thomas Müller thinks that the German national team (and maybe the Bavarians at some point) are in good hands with Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz:

It’s about “that these talented players are also performers. Performance means that you bring my performance to the pitch every week, that the fluctuations become less. That you regularly work on the creation, a direct finish, a final pass or involved in a goal,” demanded Müller. Because: “That is one of the main tasks of an offensive player.” That was a clear indication to Musiala and Wirtz, the highly gifted players in the national team, that the well-protected time is slowly coming to an end that they have to take over. And Müller is the best example for the duo.

Bayern Munich has had a week, eh?

After some brief optimism seeped into the general public’s feeling about the squad, the Bavarians went out and got “out-hearted” (not a word, but we’re going with it!) by 3. Liga side FC Saarbrücken in the DFB-Pokal in what was a horrendous result for Die Rekordmeister.

Why wait any longer, let’s dig into what is on tap for this week’s episode:

A preview of Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker.

Breaking down Bayern Munich’s devastating upset loss to FC Saarbrücken in the DFB-Pokal. What went wrong? How did this happen? Why does this keep happening? Is this team lacking heart and accountability? Let’s discuss.

Is Bayern Munich planning to pursue Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz this summer regardless of a potential Jamal Musiala transfer?

If comes down to an “either, or” scenario for Real Madrid, the Spanish club appears to be leaning to Paris Saint-Germain Kylian Mbappé over Manchester City’s Erling Halaand:

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is focusing his efforts on signing Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappé, believing the Frenchman would be a better fit for Madrid than Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

Bayern Munich will host the Turkish power in a rematch of what was a very entertaining match (well, in terms of the Bavarians being pushed) last time around.

This match will only go one of two ways:

Bayern exerts its dominance and coasts to a victory. Bayern and Galatasaray battle through a tough first half, but the Bavarians pull away for a convincing win.

Either way, Bayern Munich will continue its good vibes built up in the win over Borussia Dortmund.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-1 Galatasaray

Bayern Munich beat Borussia Dortmund very convincingly, 0-4, in what might have been a surprise to Bayern fans but wasn’t a surprise to just about anybody else. In this podcast, we discussed the following: