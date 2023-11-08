Fabrizio Romano: Bayern Munich eyeing Brazilian wonderkid transfer — but will face fierce competition

Teenage Brazilian talent Luis Guilherme is on the radar of many top European clubs, Bayern Munich among them — but any interested party will have to pay up, according to a recent exclusive from transfers journalist Fabrizio Romano:

EXCL: Brazilian talent Luiz Guilherme set to sign new deal at Palmeiras valid until June 2026, 1 year extension with improved salary. Understand release clause will be €55m. Club strategy to prepare future sale. Luiz turns 18 in February, scouted by European top clubs.

The dynamic 17-year-old lefty has been linked to the likes of Liverpool FC, Chelsea FC and Manchester United in addition to the German Rekordmeister, and has featured this season on the right wing for Palmeiras in Brazil’s top flight.

The Bavarians are reportedly keeping scouting personnel in the area to continue keeping an eye on Guilherme’s development.

If Bayern does sign the youngster, he would join Mathys Tel in the next generation of Bayern wingers as the long-term futures of Bayern stars such as Leroy Sané, Thomas Müller, Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman wait to be clarified.